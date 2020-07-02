Ccore Achieves Market Cap of $4,950.73 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Ccore has a market cap of $4,950.73 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

