Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.27. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 401,100 shares.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 65,218 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,395.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 21,740 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,903.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,306 shares of company stock worth $124,442. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

