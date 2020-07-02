Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of CPAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $716.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cementos Pacasmayo makes up about 0.1% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

