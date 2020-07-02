ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.41. ChampionX shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 2,704,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.57.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

