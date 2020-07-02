Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CTHR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

