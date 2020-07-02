Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.98. 292,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

