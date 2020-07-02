ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $997,341.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, EXX and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $997,341.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029170 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,137.47 or 1.00009338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001032 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132431 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006644 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, EXX, Coinnest, Binance, BigONE, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

