Chrono.tech Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00023327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $41,072.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

