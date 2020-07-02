CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
Several research firms have commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 197,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,079. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
