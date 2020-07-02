CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 197,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,079. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

