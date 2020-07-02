CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.41. CNX Resources shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 2,171,799 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

