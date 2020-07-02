ColossusXT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,952.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $2,952.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,161,613,245 coins and its circulating supply is 12,120,571,417 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.