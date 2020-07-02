Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,966. The stock has a market cap of $398.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

