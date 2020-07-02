Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $17.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,632,980 shares of company stock worth $106,166,311. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 144.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.56. 176,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,759. The firm has a market cap of $918.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.