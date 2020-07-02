Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Tops $10.75 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Contentos has a market cap of $10.75 million and $1.66 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.04844489 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,308,870 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

