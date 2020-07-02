Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Cooper Energy Ltd. (ASX:COE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.37. Cooper Energy shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 6,162,097 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.13 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.48.

Cooper Energy Company Profile (ASX:COE)

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the discovery, commercialization, and sale of gas to south-east Australia. The company's principal project is the Sole gas project, which is under development in the offshore Gippsland Basin. It operates offshore gas production and exploration projects in the Otway Basin; and offshore gas exploration and development projects in the Gippsland Basin, as well as an onshore oil production and exploration project from the western flank of the Cooper Basin.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.