Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $189.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $128,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $525,131.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $450,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,871 shares of company stock worth $47,490,478 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 466,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $24,173,000.

COUP stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.65. 53,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,509. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $289.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

