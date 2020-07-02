CREDIT Achieves Market Cap of $197,911.08 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $197,911.08 and $11,248.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

