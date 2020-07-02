Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.53

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $14.07. Credit Corp Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 934,792 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The firm has a market cap of $796.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$23.12.

In related news, insider Donald (Don) McLay bought 82,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.93 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,155,994.98 ($791,777.38). Also, insider Richard Thomas bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

