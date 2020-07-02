Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.53

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $14.07. Credit Corp Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 934,792 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The firm has a market cap of $796.31 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$23.12.

In related news, insider Donald (Don) McLay bought 82,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.93 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,155,994.98 ($791,777.38). Also, insider Richard Thomas bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

Credit Corp Group Company Profile (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit