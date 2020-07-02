CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.79. CRH Medical shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 127,988 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH Medical Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRH Medical (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

