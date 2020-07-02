CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.79. CRH Medical shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 127,988 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH Medical Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

