Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.22. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 15,942 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $121.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

In other Crimson Wine Group news, Director John D. Cumming acquired 137,128 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $754,204.00. Also, Director John D. Cumming acquired 22,353 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $119,141.49. Insiders purchased 182,600 shares of company stock worth $993,564 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

