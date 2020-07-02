CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

CFB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

In other news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $720,804.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

