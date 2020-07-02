Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of CRY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 222,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,323. The company has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cryolife by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after buying an additional 1,408,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 365.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cryolife by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

