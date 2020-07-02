Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CULP. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Culp stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 671,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,138. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Culp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Culp by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

