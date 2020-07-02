Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:HCACU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.85. Daseke shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 26,700 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

