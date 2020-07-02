DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 41% Higher This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.04844489 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.