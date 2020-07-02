Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0006

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exmo, Bibox and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a total market cap of $220,174.45 and approximately $6,708.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.