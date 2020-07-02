DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DCP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 1,512,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

