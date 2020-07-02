Denarius (D) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $1.30 million and $159.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,352,156 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.