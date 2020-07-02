Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up to $39.60

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.27, but opened at $39.60. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 4,343,000 shares.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.