Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $55.65 on Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $55.65 or 0.00608607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $753,629.53 and $3.68 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,541 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

