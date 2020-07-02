Digiwage Trading 49.7% Higher This Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $26,051.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00478605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 169.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000623 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00074160 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010094 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000413 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 680.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

