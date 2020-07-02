Dimension Chain (EON) Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $294,239.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

