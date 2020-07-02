Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.53. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 4,847,300 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.