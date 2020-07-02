Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.66. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 41,098,600 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 728.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

