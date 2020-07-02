Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 13,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,565. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

