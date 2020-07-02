Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 320,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after buying an additional 870,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

