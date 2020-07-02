EBCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,530.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. EBCoin has a total market cap of $420,599.17 and approximately $17,530.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.04792567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.