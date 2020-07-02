ECC Price Hits $0.0001 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $164.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 1% against the dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

