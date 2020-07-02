eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,905. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $652,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock worth $4,922,147. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of eHealth by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after buying an additional 298,870 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.