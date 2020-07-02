Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $2,296.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,553,570,351 coins and its circulating supply is 28,686,413,798 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

