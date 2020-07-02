Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $10.29. Empire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 9,573 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

About Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

