EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.34. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,874,700 shares trading hands.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 944,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 100.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,067,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.