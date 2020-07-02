EOS Market Cap Tops $2.23 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00026072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx and Liqui. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,693,927 coins and its circulating supply is 933,993,916 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEx, Coinbe, Exmo, Coindeal, OEX, Binance, COSS, CoinTiger, Upbit, ABCC, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Liqui, DOBI trade, Tidex, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, ChaoEX, YoBit, Bit-Z, BigONE, Fatbtc, Ovis, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Exrates, BitFlip, Coinrail, OKEx, BitMart, BtcTrade.im, Bitfinex, GOPAX, BCEX, Poloniex, Bitbns, Hotbit, Rfinex, WazirX, Kuna, Bibox, HitBTC, IDCM, DragonEX, Gate.io, EXX, IDAX, LBank, Zebpay, Cryptopia, CPDAX, Kraken, Huobi, Koinex, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Tidebit, Coinsuper, Neraex, QBTC, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Coinone, C2CX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

