EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of EQT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 441,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,312 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

