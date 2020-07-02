Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.34. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3,360,089 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after buying an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after buying an additional 657,011 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

