ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $53.91 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $53.91 million and $88,628.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.04792567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.