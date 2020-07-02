Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits Market Cap of $64,439.53

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $64,439.53 and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.04792567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,831,548,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

