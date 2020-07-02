Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $248,916.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Etherparty has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $248,916.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

