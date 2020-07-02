Everus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Everus has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. Everus has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.04793881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,518,533 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

