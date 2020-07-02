eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,850. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 385,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 2.98. eXp World has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

